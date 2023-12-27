Unlocking the Hidden Power of WhatsApp: 7 Lesser-Known Features

Summary: This article explores seven secret features of WhatsApp that can enhance your messaging experience. From discreetly leaving group chats to sharing voice stories, these tips will level up your WhatsApp game.

1. Discreetly Exit Group Chats: We all have that one bothersome group chat that we want to leave without causing a stir. To do this discreetly, go to the group, open settings, select “mute notifications,” and move the group to archived chats. This way, you can mute the group and remove it from your overview without announcing your departure.

2. Private Replies in Group Chats: When you want to share information privately in a group chat, simply hold the message, tap the menu, and choose “reply privately.” This will seamlessly open a private chat with the screenshot of the group message, ensuring a smooth continuation of the conversation.

3. Manage Gallery Clutter: Tired of WhatsApp images cluttering your phone’s gallery? You can prevent saving media files navigating to the chat, tapping the chat name, selecting “media visibility,” and choosing “no.” This way, you can keep your gallery organized without the hassle of WhatsApp images.

4. Self-Destructing Images: Bring the ephemeral nature of Snapchat to WhatsApp sharing self-deleting images. Share an image, tap the “1” next to the caption field, and choose “view once” to enable this feature. Recipients won’t be able to screenshot, share, forward, or copy the image.

5. Share Voice Stories: Did you know you can share voice stories on WhatsApp? Head to the update tab, tap the pencil icon, and then the microphone icon. Record a voice memo and share it as a status update. Remember, the voice clip should not exceed 30 seconds to fit within the status update format.

6. Message Read Timestamps: Curious about when your messages were read? Tap on a message, select “info” from the menu, and discover the exact time it was read. Note that the recipient must have the “read messages” feature activated for this information to be available.

7. Text Formatting: Stand out in your conversations using text formatting options on WhatsApp. Use stars before and after a word for bold formatting, underscores for italics, and tildes for strikethrough. You can even mix styles to create unique formatting.

With these hidden features, you can take your WhatsApp experience to the next level. Try out these tricks and unlock the full potential of this popular messaging app.