The Symbolism Behind Persona: Sulli’s Gripping Documentary on Netflix

A captivating new documentary series on Netflix titled Persona: Sulli provides a fresh perspective on the life and challenges faced the late K-pop star and actress, Sulli. The two-part series includes a short film and a revealing interview that shed light on the artist’s inner psyche and vulnerability.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Persona: Sulli is the use of symbolism throughout the films. The title itself, Persona: Sulli, is a play on words, indicating that the documentary aims to reveal the artist’s true self and persona. Sulli’s other name, Jin-ri, which means “truth” in Korean, further emphasizes this theme.

In the short film titled 4: Clean Island, Sulli’s character plays a mysterious role and encounters a pig with the number four branded on its neck. The number four is associated with death in Korean tradition and seen as an unlucky number. This symbolism adds an eerie tone to the film and emphasizes the darker themes explored.

The color red is another significant symbol used throughout the short film. From the blood-red dress and lipstick worn Sulli’s character to the blood stains in the pig slaughterhouse, the color red is associated with death and is considered a bad omen in Korean culture. Writing someone’s name in red is believed to bring death upon them.

Pigs also play a crucial role in the film’s symbolism. Sulli’s character works in a pig slaughterhouse and befriends a unique pig marked with the number four. Pigs are traditionally symbols of wealth and good fortune in Korean tradition. In the context of the film, they may represent the life of K-pop stars, who are seen as icons of success but often face a manufactured and controlled existence.

As we delve into the hidden symbols, Persona: Sulli offers a thought-provoking exploration of the late artist’s final work. It provides a unique perspective on her life, struggles, and the complex world she inhabited as a K-pop star and actress.

(Source: Netflix)