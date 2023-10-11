How to Watch Hidden Love on Netflix

Hidden Love is a television series based on the Chinese novel “Secretly, Secretly, But Unable to Hide It” Zhu Yi. Directed Lee Ching Jung, this romantic drama tells the story of Sang Zhi, who develops feelings for her older brother’s friend, Duan Jiaxu. The series originally aired from June 20, 2023, to July 6, 2023, and consists of 25 episodes.

If you’re wondering how to watch Hidden Love, the good news is that it is available to stream on Netflix. Netflix is one of the major streaming services and offers a vast library of television shows and movies, including original programs. To watch Hidden Love on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $19.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account

4. Enter your chosen payment method

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and shows but includes ads before or during the content. It supports Full HD and can be watched on two devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows users to download content on two devices. It also offers the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides the same features as the Standard Plan but supports four devices at a time and offers Ultra HD content. Users can download on up to six devices and can add up to two extra members. In addition, Netflix spatial audio is supported.

In Hidden Love, the lead actors include Zhao Lusi as Sang Zhi, Chen Zheyuan as Duan Jiaxu, and Victor Ma as Sang Yan. The series follows the development of Sang Zhi and Duan Jiaxu’s relationship as their feelings progress from a crush to love.

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

Sources:

– “Hidden Love” article, Fiction Books Database

– Netflix website