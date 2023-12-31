Exciting New Film “Hi Nanna” Set to Premiere on Netflix

In a thrilling announcement, it has been confirmed that the highly acclaimed film “Hi Nanna” will be making its much-anticipated debut on Netflix on January 4th. This family drama, which garnered rave reviews and captured the hearts of audiences during its theatrical release, will now be accessible for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

“Hi Nanna” stars the talented duo of Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, delivering captivating performances that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The film also showcases stellar acting Baby Kiara Khanna, Angad Bedi, Nassar, Jayaram, Viraj Ashwin, and Priyadarshi, adding depth and dimension to the story.

One of the highlights of “Hi Nanna” is its exceptional music, composed the talented Hesham Abdul Wahab. The melodious soundtrack perfectly complements the emotions portrayed on screen, making for a truly immersive viewing experience.

Produced Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala and Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) under Vyra Entertainments, “Hi Nanna” marks the directorial debut of Shouryuv. The film not only brought a much-needed change in Nani’s filmography but also showcased his versatility as an actor. With the overwhelming success of “Hi Nanna,” Nani is more motivated than ever to explore exciting new projects.

So mark your calendars and get ready for a captivating cinematic experience, as “Hi Nanna” is all set to grace the screens of Netflix users worldwide. Immerse yourself in the heartfelt tale of “Hi Nanna” and embark on a journey filled with emotions, drama, and unforgettable performances. Don’t miss the chance to witness this cinematic gem from the comfort of your own home.