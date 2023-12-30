Netflix to Stream ‘Hi Nanna’ Just One Month After Theatrical Release

Netflix has made an unprecedented move announcing that the recently released film ‘Hi Nanna’, starring popular actor Nani, will be available for streaming on their platform starting from January 4th. This decision comes barely one month after the film’s theatrical release, raising questions about the future of moviegoing.

Traditionally, films would have a substantial theatrical run before being made available on digital platforms. However, this trend of quick turnarounds from theaters to OTT platforms could have a significant impact on both box office openings and audience interest in watching movies in theaters.

The film, directed debutant Shouryuv, had initially faced a significant clash upon release but managed to gather appreciative audiences and enjoy an impressive run in the U.S. It grossed $1.8 million and is now nearing the end of its theatrical run.

With ‘Hi Nanna’ becoming accessible to Netflix subscribers so soon, audiences may start to reconsider the value of paying for theater tickets. The convenience and cost-effectiveness of streaming services present a tempting alternative to the traditional cinema experience.

This move Netflix is part of their strategy to provide a fresh viewer experience offering films close to their theatrical release. While this may appeal to viewers who prefer to watch new releases from the comfort of their homes, it raises concerns for the future of box office success and financial viability for films led established heroes like Nani.

As the film industry navigates an evolving landscape, the relationship between theaters and OTT platforms continues to be tested. The impact of this trend remains to be seen, but for now, ‘Hi Nanna’ will mark a significant shift in the availability of new movies to audiences worldwide.