Exciting Updates for Fans of HGTV’s Home Town

Home Town, the beloved HGTV series featuring Ben and Erin Napier, has some exciting news for its devoted fans. The network has recently announced that the highly anticipated seventh season of Home Town will be premiering on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 pm ET/PT. Accompanying this announcement is the renewal of the show for an eighth season, set to air in 2024 with 20 new episodes.

In addition to the upcoming season premiere, fans are in for a treat with a special holiday program called Home Town Holidays. This one-hour special, set to premiere on December 17 on HGTV, will feature Ben and Erin Napier as they revisit past homeowners and fulfill their Christmas wishes gifting them with special handmade items.

The Napiers’ personal lives have also seen significant developments since the last season. From raising their two young daughters to Ben’s fitness journey and shoulder surgery, all of these major life events will be incorporated into the new season. The premiere episode will follow Ben as he recovers from shoulder surgery, enlisting the help of his best friends Jim Rasberry and Josh Nowell to assist Erin in renovating a home for a family seeking refuge from the cold Canadian winters. The family is hoping to find a property with ample outdoor space for their family of six to enjoy their new southern surroundings.

With the anticipation building for both the new season and the holiday special, fans of Home Town can’t wait to see what surprises are in store. The show’s popularity has only continued to grow since its debut in January 2016, making it a consistently successful series on HGTV. So mark your calendars and get ready to be transported back to Laurel, Mississippi for another season of heartwarming stories and incredible remodels. Long live Home Town!