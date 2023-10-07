Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott Keep Things Interesting

Summary:

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott are known for their entertaining and enjoyable show. While they work hard in construction and design, they also know how to have fun on the job. In a recent video posted Drew, Jonathan is seen working diligently on a project while Drew interrupts with a hilarious surprise. Drew is wearing a giant cat head costume and wielding a drill, much to the amusement of fans. The video has sparked comments from fans, some finding it creepy and unsanitary, while others applauding their ability to have fun amidst a busy week. The Property Brothers always keep things entertaining, making their show a delight to watch.

Drew and Jonathan Scott, also known as the Property Brothers, have gained a large following due to their entertaining and informative show. They are experts in construction and design, helping families transform their dream homes into reality. However, amidst their hard work, they find ways to keep things interesting and have a good laugh.

In a recent video shared Drew on social media, Jonathan can be seen working diligently on a project. However, Drew decides to inject some hilarity into the situation wearing a giant cat head costume and wielding a drill. The unexpected sight caught Jonathan surprise, and fans were equally amused the humorous interruption.

While some fans found the cat head costume to be creepy and unsanitary, others commended the Scott brothers for their ability to have fun even during a busy week. The video sparked comments from fans, with one expressing concern about the cleanliness of the costume and hoping that Drew stays healthy.

The Property Brothers have proven time and again that they know how to entertain their audience. Their show combines construction and design expertise with their unique personalities and sense of humor. It’s clear that there is never a dull moment when the Scott brothers are around.

As fans, we can only imagine the fun they must have had growing up together. Their ability to keep things interesting and inject humor into their work is what sets them apart and makes their show so enjoyable to watch.

