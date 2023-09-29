Zuckerberg’s Meta Connect Keynote: From VR to AI Chatbots

This week, Mark Zuckerberg delivered a keynote presentation at the Meta Connect event, where he outlined the company’s approach to virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots. In his speech, Zuckerberg announced the Meta Quest 3, a $500 headset that offers an improved augmented reality experience. He also introduced Meta’s AI strategy for the era of ChatGPT, planning to integrate chatbots into various social platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Zuckerberg’s focus on AI chatbots raises questions about Meta’s original mission of connecting people. Historically, VR was seen as a social medium, enabling hangouts, meetings, and immersive experiences. However, recent demonstrations of the Quest 3 and Meta’s overall messaging have shifted away from emphasizing social interaction. This shift is evident in the lack of updates to Meta’s Horizon Worlds app, which executives inside Meta have reportedly been avoiding.

Furthermore, Meta’s new AI chatbot assistant, Meta AI, aims to join social feeds and group chats, blurring the line between human and automated interaction. The company has even developed chatbots modeled after celebrities, with stereotyped personas and animated facial expressions. While this may be seen as entertaining, it raises concerns about the authenticity and human connection that social media platforms were originally meant to foster.

Meta’s VP of generative AI, Ahmad Al-Dahle, dismisses these concerns as a “dystopian point of view” and believes that AI bots can enhance human connection and help people learn new skills. However, critics argue that AI’s intrusion into social interactions may undermine the fundamental purpose of platforms like Facebook.

In conclusion, Zuckerberg’s keynote presentation showcased Meta’s advancements in VR and AI. While the company continues to invest in VR technologies like the Meta Quest 3, its focus on AI chatbots raises questions about the future of social interaction and the authenticity of online connections.

Sources: WIRED Staff