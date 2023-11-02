Apple Ends Apple Music Voice Plan, Expands Music Experience

Apple has decided to discontinue its Apple Music Voice plan, which allowed users to access songs exclusively through Siri for a reduced price of $4.99 per month. The plan, initially introduced in October 2021, aimed to cater to users who found the app overwhelming or too expensive. Apple provided a curated selection of playlists to meet specific requests, such as music for dinner parties or studying.

After approximately two years, Apple announced that starting in November, the Voice plan would no longer be available. The company’s objective is to provide customers with the best music experience possible, focusing on features like immersive Spatial Audio, Apple Music Sing with real-time lyrics, enhanced browse and discovery functionalities, and more. Apple emphasizes that all Apple Music plans already seamlessly integrate with Siri, and the company will continue to enhance this aspect of user experience.

Despite the discontinuation of the Voice plan, Apple does not disclose the number of subscribers it had gained through the offering. In 2019, Apple Music reported having more than 60 million subscribers globally, and this number was projected to reach 110 million 2025, according to J.P. Morgan.

For users currently on the Voice plan, Apple suggests switching to another Apple Music plan, such as Individual, Student, or Family, which offer a wider range of features. However, it’s worth noting that the prices of these plans have increased over the past 18 months. The student plan, for example, saw a rise from $4.99 per month to $5.99 in June 2022. Additionally, the individual, family, and annual plans experienced price hikes, jumping from $9.99 to $10.99, $14.99 to $16.99, and $99 to $109, respectively.

Alongside these developments, Apple Music recently unveiled a dedicated stand-alone app specifically designed for classical music enthusiasts, expanding its music repertoire and catering to diverse tastes.

