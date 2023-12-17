Former Steelers QB Devlin Hodges Makes Playful Tweet Amid Quarterback Woes

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently facing some challenges in the quarterback position, with Mitch Trubisky being benched for the second time since joining the team as a free agent in 2022. With Kenny Pickett still out due to injury, the Steelers turned to Mason Rudolph during their recent disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

As the game unfolded under the national spotlight, several former Steelers were paying attention and following the team’s struggles. One of them was Devlin Hodges, who gained a bit of a fan following during the 2019 season with his short-lived success.

Hodges made a simple and light-hearted tweet at the end of the game just to say “hey.” Although he officially retired from the National Football League, there is always the possibility that he could return and play. The Steelers currently have a few inside linebackers who also came out of retirement, and there may even be a couple more who should consider it – though that’s another story.

While Hodges’ tweet was likely meant in jest, it highlights the current state of the quarterback position in Pittsburgh. Even when Pickett returns, the situation may not improve significantly. The fact that the backup had to be benched reflects the dire circumstances the team is facing.

This is not the first time the Steelers have had to rely on unexpected quarterbacks. In 2019, after Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending injury, head coach Mike Tomlin turned to Rudolph before eventually giving Hodges, an undrafted college free agent, the opportunity to prove himself.

Hodges started six games that season, winning his first three, before experiencing a rough patch of losses. Eventually, Rudolph replaced him as the starter. Hodges never played in the NFL again after that, but he remained on the Steelers’ practice squad in 2020.

Although he had a brief stint in the Canadian Football League, Hodges struggled and ended up on the retired list in April 2022 while playing for the Ottawa Redblacks.

While Hodges’ tweet was a lighthearted moment amid the Steelers’ quarterback woes, it underscores the challenges and uncertainties the team currently faces in finding a reliable signal-caller.