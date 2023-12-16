Meet Jean-Luc Lukunku, the Rising Star of NYC’s TikTok Scene

From mocking actor Luka Sabbat to gaining millions of likes on TikTok, Jean-Luc Lukunku, known as the “NYC clout guy,” has become a sensation on social media platforms. Lukunku, 28, parodies the life of a status-obsessed New Yorker desperate to be part of the city’s “in” crowd. His portrayal has earned him real-life recognition, including modeling gigs, social media collaborations, and voiceover work.

Despite his success, Lukunku’s journey has not come without challenges. Born and raised in New York a Congolese father and Puerto Rican mother, Lukunku always had a passion for music. Inspired the impact Michael Jackson had on the world, Lukunku pursued his dreams after graduating from Boston University. He tried to break into the NYC scene, attending Fashion Week runway shows and performing at V-Files, all while searching for a record deal.

It wasn’t until Lukunku joined TikTok and posted a video about dating in the East Village that he gained significant attention. Encouraged this early success, he continued creating videos, ultimately introducing his popular “NYC clout guy” persona. In these videos, Lukunku satirizes young men who strive to appear cool and wealthy, dropping celebrity names and asking potential love interests to be their muse.

While Lukunku’s videos are comedic, they also reflect the realities of certain segments of New York’s youth culture. In his own words, Lukunku stated, “It was me making fun of this type of character that I was friends with. I knew that I was a little bit of that character.” His content resonates with viewers who have had similar experiences, offering a glimpse into the city’s vibrant and diverse characters.

Looking toward the future, Lukunku aims to leverage his social media fame to further his career, just like Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, and Cardi B have done. He dreams of turning his “NYC clout guy” persona into a television show, using it as a stepping stone to achieve greater success. For Lukunku, the next year is about pushing boundaries and expanding his reach, with aspirations to establish himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.