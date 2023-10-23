Eddie Hearn Warns Francis Ngannou of Tyson Fury’s Dominance

Francis Ngannou’s upcoming boxing match against Tyson Fury this weekend has garnered significant attention. However, not everyone believes that Ngannou stands a chance against the esteemed Fury, including prominent boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

During a recent interview with Boxing Social, Hearn expressed his thoughts on the highly anticipated bout. He suggested that Fury would likely dominate Ngannou in the ring, even going so far as to claim that Fury might “play” with him.

Hearn further explained that Fury could easily control the fight, holding Ngannou up and toying with him. If Fury chooses, he could potentially knock Ngannou out in the first round effortlessly. Hearn also noted that Ngannou lacks the skills and technique of a seasoned boxer, making it unlikely for him to secure a round victory.

Eddie Hearn’s comments shed light on the distinct advantage that Tyson Fury possesses in terms of boxing experience and technique. He believes that Ngannou’s power will not trouble Fury, emphasizing the significant disparity between MMA striking and professional boxing.

Ngannou’s decision to train with Mike Tyson and Dewey Cooper, his former boxing trainer from his UFC days, highlights his determination to improve his boxing skills. However, critics like Sean Strickland have labeled Cooper as a lesser coach, referring to him as a “TikTok” coach during a media scrum before a previous UFC event.

Ultimately, as the fight approaches, the question of how Ngannou will fare against the dominant Fury remains. The clash between the two heavyweight fighters promises to be an intriguing battle, with fans anxiously awaiting the outcome.

Definitions:

1. Francis Ngannou – Former UFC heavyweight champion preparing for a boxing match against Tyson Fury.

2. Tyson Fury – Esteemed professional boxer who holds various heavyweight titles.

3. Eddie Hearn – Prominent boxing promoter who shared his thoughts on Ngannou versus Fury.

4. Dewey Cooper – Former professional kickboxer and Ngannou’s previous boxing trainer from his time in the UFC.

5. Sean Strickland – Critic of Dewey Cooper, referred to him as a “TikTok” coach during a UFC event media scrum.

Sources:

– Boxing Social interview with Eddie Hearn

– Sean Strickland’s comments during a pre-fight media scrum