Protesters Target Jerry Seinfeld’s Show, Claiming Support for Genocide in Palestine

Social media erupted in criticism of a large pro-Palestinian protest outside comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-up show in downtown Syracuse, New York. Activists from various organizations participated in the “Shut It Down for Palestine” demonstration, calling for the event to be canceled due to Seinfeld’s support for Israel. However, many argued that targeting Seinfeld, an American Jew who supports Israel, was antisemitic and misguided.

The rally, organized the Syracuse chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, the Syracuse Collective for Palestinian Liberation, the Resilient Indigenous Action Collective, and the Syracuse chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, saw hundreds of protesters march outside the Landmark Theatre where Seinfeld’s show was taking place. They accused Seinfeld of being complicit in what they called Israel’s “genocidal bombing of Gaza” and demanded an end to the “settler-colonial occupation of both Palestine and Turtle Island.”

Critics on social media quickly dismissed the protest as baseless since Seinfeld, as an American Jew, does not hold direct influence over the actions of the Israeli government. They expressed frustration at the protesters’ lack of understanding, noting that Seinfeld’s support for Israel does not make him responsible for the Israeli government’s actions during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

US Rep. Byron Donalds also spoke out against the protest, emphasizing that Seinfeld is a comedian, not a diplomat or government official. He criticized the targeting of American Jews, labeling it as wrong and unjust.

The protest’s organizers released a statement accusing Seinfeld of denying the genocide of Palestinians supporting the Israeli Defense Forces’ actions. However, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism clearly states that holding Jews collectively responsible for the actions of the Israeli state is antisemitic.

The protest slogan, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” has been widely interpreted as a call for the destruction of Israel and its replacement with Palestine. This interpretation has further fueled the controversy surrounding the protest, with critics arguing that it undermines the possibility of a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

While the protest aimed to draw attention to the plight of Palestinians, its targeting of Jerry Seinfeld and its rhetoric associating him with the actions of the Israeli government have been widely criticized as misguided and antisemitic. The incident highlights the complexity of discussions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the importance of promoting respectful and productive dialogue on the matter.