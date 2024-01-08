Zack Snyder Becomes First Director to Feature as a Profile Icon on Netflix

Netflix has made history featuring director Zack Snyder as a profile icon alongside characters from his latest movie, Rebel Moon. This is the first time the streaming platform has included a director in their profile icons, highlighting Snyder’s significant contribution to the industry. In a tweet announcing the news, Netflix described Snyder as an iconic figure in Hollywood.

Snyder, known for his polarizing directing style, has an ongoing agreement with Netflix to produce multiple films and an anime-style web series. After leaving Justice League for personal reasons, he made a comeback with the highly successful Army of the Dead, which he also co-produced with his wife, Deborah Snyder. The Netflix deal expanded to include various Army of the Dead projects, including a sequel titled Planet of the Dead.

In 2021, Snyder unveiled plans to develop a Star Wars-like film for Netflix, resulting in Rebel Moon, which premiered in December 2023. While the movie received mixed reviews, it continues to dominate the Netflix charts. Snyder’s next project with Netflix is Twilight of the Gods, an anime-style web series inspired Norse mythology.

In a recent interview with The Atlantic, Snyder expressed his interest in directing an origin story for James Bond, exploring the character’s humble beginnings and the events that shaped him into a spy. He also revealed that he would consider returning to James Gunn’s DCU universe to direct a true representation of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns comics.

Rebel Moon – Part One is currently available for streaming on Netflix, and the second part, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, is scheduled for release on April 19, 2024.

Netflix’s decision to feature Snyder as a profile icon is a testament to his influence in the industry and his continued partnership with the streaming platform. It reflects the growing recognition of directors as key figures in the success of films and series.