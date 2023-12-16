Parents Claim Innocence of Accused in Parliament Security Breach

Summary: Despite the recent arrest of their son in connection with the major security breach at Parliament, Lalit Jha’s parents contend that he was not involved in the incident. They emphasize his good character, academic achievements, and teaching background.

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused in the significant security breach that occurred at Parliament, has been defended his parents, who assert his innocence. Devanand Jha, Lalit’s father, firmly stated that his son is a “very good boy” and was not involved in the incident. The family only learned about his arrest the day before.

Mr. Jha highlighted Lalit’s achievements in academics, mentioning that he had received an award from the Mithilanchal Parishad due to his dedication to studies. Additionally, Lalit was involved in teaching at a coaching center, further underscoring his respectable character, according to his father.

While the investigation into the security breach is ongoing, the assertions of Lalit Jha’s parents shed new light on his personal background. Despite his alleged involvement in the incident, his family maintains that he is innocent, emphasizing his positive qualities and track record.

As authorities delve deeper into the matter, it remains to be seen how Lalit Jha’s defense will be received amidst the mounting evidence against the accused individuals. Nonetheless, this different perspective from his parents provides a unique insight into the character of the accused and may prompt further examination of the circumstances surrounding the security breach at Parliament.