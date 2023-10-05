President Isaac Herzog’s Telegram Account Hacked

President Isaac Herzog’s personal Telegram account was breached on Wednesday night, as confirmed his office. The Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, has initiated an initial investigation into the incident, which is suspected to have a criminal motive. Fortunately, no information was leaked as a result of the hack.

The compromised Telegram account has caused concern for the President’s office, and they are working diligently to rectify the situation. The Shin Bet, known for their expertise in counterintelligence and cybersecurity, will be responsible for investigating and resolving the security breach.

Although the details of the hack have not been publicly disclosed, it is believed that President Herzog’s Telegram account was targeted for personal or political reasons. The investigation aims to determine the extent of the breach and identify the individuals or groups responsible.

President Herzog’s Telegram account serves as an important communication tool for the President’s office, allowing him to connect with the public and share official statements and updates. Therefore, the security breach is considered a serious matter, warranting immediate attention.

The President’s office has reassured the public that the necessary measures are being taken to ensure the integrity and security of all communication channels. Following the investigation and resolution of the breach, President Herzog’s Telegram account has returned to normal activity.

This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing threat of cyberattacks and the importance of implementing robust security measures to safeguard sensitive information. As the investigation progresses, further updates will be provided President Herzog’s office.

Sources:



– Moran Azulay