Heroic Deliveroo Driver Stops Parnell Square Attack – A Tale of Courage and Compassion

A brave Deliveroo driver, Caio Benicio, emerged as a hero when he intervened to stop a horrifying knife attack in Parnell Square. In a voice message sent to his fellow Irish-based Brazilians, Benicio described the assailant as “crazy” but dismissed claims that he was a terrorist. Despite being still in shock after the incident, Benicio shared his experience with his friends, detailing the harrowing moments.

While recounting the events, Benicio revealed that he witnessed the assailant fiercely attacking a teacher and attempting to harm a child. Without hesitation, Benicio sprang into action. “I didn’t have time to think,” he recounted. “I took off my helmet and used it to hit the attacker on the head. He fell and started kicking me, and I was able to hit him again with the helmet.” It was a selfless act of bravery that proved to be crucial in restraining the attacker.

During the attack, Benicio also witnessed the assailant stabbing a five-year-old girl multiple times in the chest. The heart-wrenching sight of the little girl lying on the floor, covered in blood, left Benicio deeply shaken. “I don’t know if she’ll survive,” he emotionally expressed in his message.

In the aftermath of the incident, Benicio, who sustained injuries to his knee from the attacker’s kicks, visited a local Garda station to provide a statement. This act of courage and compassion has garnered immense praise and admiration from people across the country, hailing Benicio as a true hero.

Amidst speculations about the attacker’s motives, Benicio maintained that the assailant was not a terrorist but rather someone who seemed mentally unstable. He wished to convey that it was an act of aggression driven personal reasons, rather than a politically motivated act of terror.

