ART310 Fundraiser to Support Youth Artistic Creativity in South Bay

ART310, a group of local entrepreneurs, will be hosting a fundraiser on October 21 to support the nonprofit organization Hermosa Beach’s Indivisible Arts. The event aims to raise funds for arts education and cultivate artistic creativity in South Bay youth. The fundraiser will take place at PSM Communication Arts, located at 422 Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach.

ART310 was formed in 2011 with the goal of giving back to the community. This upcoming fundraiser marks their return after a six-year hiatus. Founder Chris Salling of PSM Communication Arts wanted to create a legacy and connect with the community on a deeper level than just a business standpoint.

The event will feature a silent and live auction of works 20 local artists, as well as food from Baran’s 2239 and wine and spirits from Barsha. The proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Indivisible Arts’ Creative Wisdom Tools program. This program aims to support creativity and complement distance learning during the pandemic. The classes offered fuse together art, creativity, and consciousness, teaching awareness, acceptance, intention, gratitude, compassion, forgiveness, and connection.

Indivisible Arts has collaborated with multiple organizations such as Da Vinci Rise High School and Walk With Sally to spread the message of cultivating creativity, consciousness, and connection through the arts. The nonprofit also focuses on addressing the mental health crisis among youth in the country.

Another initiative in the area is Allcove Beach Cities, which offers free mental and physical health services for 12- to 25-year-olds. The space serves as a creative hangout spot and provides various activities such as movie nights, game nights, and art creation nights.

The partnership between ART310 and Indivisible Arts aims to inspire a sense of community, local creativity, and curiosity that is good for the soul. Through this fundraiser, they hope to make a positive impact on South Bay youth and support their artistic growth.

Sources: ART310.org