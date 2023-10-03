Netflix’s Reptile: Explaining the Ending and Unraveling the Mystery

The recently released Netflix film, Reptile, has captivated audiences with its star-studded cast and intriguing plot. However, the ending of the movie has left many viewers with unanswered questions. Here’s a breakdown of the ending and some insights into the complex storyline.

Set in a small town, Reptile follows Detective Tom Nichols, played Benicio Del Toro, as he investigates the murder of local real estate agent Summer, portrayed Alicia Silverstone. Throughout the movie, viewers are taken on a twisting journey that reveals the dark secrets hidden within the town.

The film doesn’t explicitly reveal who killed Summer, but there are several indications that point to her boyfriend, Will Grady, portrayed Justin Timberlake. Director Grant Singer likened the narrative to “Rosemary’s Baby,” where it becomes apparent that everyone in town is involved in the conspiracy. Tom realizes that he trusted people who were complicit in the crime.

The reason behind Summer’s murder becomes clear as the story progresses. She had stumbled upon a major drug scheme connected to a company called White Fish. The local police department was also implicated in the scam. Summer intended to expose everything to the FBI, but someone silenced her to prevent her from speaking out.

White Fish Assets, owned Will and his accomplice Wally, played a crucial role in the drug operation. Summer unknowingly sold homes with hidden drugs, which would then be seized, only to be bought White Fish Assets. Will profited from reselling these homes. Wally’s purported security company was a facade for his drug dealings as he planted the drugs before the seizures.

Eli, portrayed Michael Pitt, played a key role as well. He harbored a deep grudge against Will’s family for seizing his father’s farm, resulting in his father’s subsequent suicide. Eli infiltrates Tom’s home and leaves him a USB stick containing information that could bring down Will and his family. It remains unclear who else threatened Eli, but it’s possible it was the chief of police, who was also involved in the scam.

At the end of the film, federal agents arrest Will and his family, signaling their downfall. The title Reptile is symbolic of the characters’ deceptive nature. As Singer explained, the characters shed their metaphorical skin throughout the movie, revealing their true, unethical selves. The film introduces likable characters who turn out to be the most morally compromised.

Reptile offers a gripping murder-mystery experience, filled with suspense and unexpected twists. As the story concludes, viewers are left both satisfied and contemplative, raising questions about trust, deception, and the darkness that can lie beneath a seemingly ordinary town.

