Michigan Orchards Opt to Leave Apples on Trees

Summary: Orchards in Michigan are choosing to leave apples on trees this year due to a combination of factors including a strong supply, increased labor costs, and limited storage space. The decision not to harvest all the fruit is primarily driven economic considerations as it does not make financial sense to incur the costs of harvesting and storing apples that do not meet market requirements. Additionally, the cold weather has posed challenges, as frost-thaw cycles can rupture cells within the apples, affecting their quality. The increase in labor costs, which have risen about 40% over the past five years, is another significant factor influencing orchards’ decisions. Despite not being harvested, the apples left on the trees will still serve a purpose decaying and providing nutrients to the soil. Michigan is one of the top apple-producing states in the U.S., surpassed only Washington and New York.

Title: Economic Factors Impact Apple Harvest in Michigan Orchards

Michigan orchards are facing a unique situation this year, as they have chosen to leave apples on trees instead of harvesting them. This decision is primarily driven economic factors, including a strong apple supply and higher labor costs. The orchards find it more financially sensible to focus on harvesting the most profitable apples that meet market requirements. As a result, apples below a certain size or that do not meet specific quality standards are left on the trees.

One of the main challenges faced the orchards is the cold weather. Temperature fluctuations, particularly when temperatures drop into the mid-20s and then thaw, can rupture cells within the apples, leading to a poor eating experience. This makes it unsuitable for harvesting them to be sold as fresh produce. Furthermore, there is currently no market demand for processing apples, further dissuading orchards from harvesting the remaining fruit.

Labor costs have also played a significant role in the decision not to harvest all the apples. Over the past five years, labor costs have increased approximately 40%. This rise in costs, coupled with a wage set the Department of Labor, creates financial challenges for orchards that do not have full control over setting their product prices.

Despite not being harvested, the apples left on the trees will still serve a purpose. Over time, the fruit will decay and fall off into the root zone, enriching the soil with its nutrients. This natural process helps to sustain the orchard’s ecosystem and contributes to the overall health of the trees.

Michigan is known for its thriving apple industry, with over 900 million pounds of apples produced annually. Although the decision not to harvest all the apples may seem unusual, it is a practical and economically driven choice for orchard management. Ultimately, these decisions aim to ensure the continued success and profitability of Michigan’s apple orchards.