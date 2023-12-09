New Proposal Outlines Eligibility for Student Loan Forgiveness

Summary:

The Biden administration has released a new proposal detailing the eligibility requirements for student loan forgiveness. While the specifics are still being determined the Department of Education, the plan aims to address some of the systemic issues with the student loan program and provide relief to borrowers. The proposal includes different categories of borrowers who may qualify for debt cancellation, with varying levels of forgiveness based on income, repayment plans, and length of repayment. However, the eligibility criteria are subject to change during the rulemaking process. It is important to note that the proposal could potentially face litigation, but this is not expected for several months.

Eligibility Criteria:

The new proposal outlines several categories of borrowers who may be eligible for student loan forgiveness:

1. Borrowers on income-driven repayment plans: Borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans who owe more than their initial balance would be eligible for debt relief. This includes up to $20,000 in forgiveness for those with an income below 225% of the poverty line.

2. Borrowers earning less than $125,000 (individual) or $250,000 (married couple): Borrowers in this income bracket who are enrolled in the Special Assistance for the Vulnerable (SAVE) program would qualify for up to $20,000 of forgiveness above their initial balance.

3. Other borrowers with higher loan balances: Borrowers who owe more than their initial balance and don’t fit into the above categories would be eligible for up to $10,000 of forgiveness.

4. Long-term repayment: Borrowers who have been in repayment for at least 20 years (undergraduate loans) or 25 years (all other loans) would receive a one-time debt cancellation.

5. Borrowers eligible for other forgiveness programs: Borrowers who qualify for forgiveness under programs like Public Service Loan Forgiveness or income-driven repayment but haven’t applied would have their debt cancelled.

6. Borrowers from programs lacking financial value: Students who attended schools or programs that have closed suddenly or have been flagged the Department of Education for future borrowing restrictions would be eligible for debt cancellation.

Next Steps:

While the release of this proposal is a significant step, the eligibility criteria are not set in stone. The Department of Education will now engage in a rulemaking process, seeking feedback from stakeholders to refine the proposal. After a final round of sessions next week, the Department will develop a proposal based on this feedback for public comment. It is anticipated that any potential litigation regarding the proposal will occur several months from now. In the meantime, borrowers are advised to stay updated on the evolving guidelines for student loan forgiveness.