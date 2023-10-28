Experience the Thrilling Collaboration of Scorsese and DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon

Prepare to delve into the captivating world of Killers of the Flower Moon, the latest film collaboration between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Set in the early 1920s, this gripping drama is based on the true events chronicled in David Gann’s book of the same name.

The story revolves around Ernest Burkhart, portrayed the talented DiCaprio, as he settles in Fairfax, Oklahoma after his service in World War I. Seeking employment from his uncle William Hale, played the iconic Robert De Niro, Ernest’s life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with Mollie Kyle, a young woman with connections to the affluent members of the Osage nation, skillfully portrayed Lily Gladstone.

However, as oil is discovered on the Osage land, a series of mysterious murders ensues, plunging the community into chaos. The film takes viewers on a race against time to uncover the sinister forces behind these crimes.

Now, the burning question on everyone’s mind is: where and how can you watch Killers of the Flower Moon from the comfort of your own home? Although the film is currently only available in theaters, it will eventually be released for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

While an exact release date on Apple TV+ remains elusive, based on historical patterns of Paramount Pictures’ distribution, it is likely that Killers of the Flower Moon will grace our screens in December 2023, following a 45-day period since its theatrical debut.

To enjoy this highly anticipated film online, you will need an Apple TV+ account. Fortunately, Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial to give you a taste of their vast entertainment library. Subscriptions start at $6.99 per month, with discounted rates of $5.99 per month available for students. Additionally, purchasing a new Apple device grants you up to three months of free access to the platform.

When the time comes, simply log into your Apple TV+ account and navigate to the movie title page to immerse yourself in the mesmerizing world of Killers of the Flower Moon.

