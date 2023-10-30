Reduce Waste and Give Pumpkins New Life: Howard County’s Harvest Heap Compost Collection Program

Each year, Americans discard more than one billion pounds of pumpkins as part of their regular trash. In an effort to reduce waste and promote sustainability, Howard County in Maryland has launched the Harvest Heap compost collection program. This initiative allows residents to drop off their pumpkins at Clark’s Elioak Farm for recycling.

The county’s curbside Feed the Green Bin food scrap collection program is already in place, and residents can now include their pumpkins on their regular food scrap collection day for pickup. Whether carved, uncarved, or painted, pumpkins of all kinds are accepted. However, it is important to remove any decorations, such as candles, lights, and plastic bags, and opt for water-based paints when decorating.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball emphasizes the significance of diverting easily compostable materials from landfills. Approximately 30 percent of the county’s curbside trash consists of compostable food scraps and other organics. By participating in programs like Harvest Heap, residents can help give pumpkins a new lease on life while also reducing strain on the Alpha Ridge Landfill.

Clark’s Elioak Farm will be accepting pumpkins from residents until November 17, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Located at 10500 Clarksville Pike in Ellicott City, it serves as a convenient drop-off location. Additionally, pumpkins and other food scraps can always be taken to the county’s Alpha Ridge Landfill’s Residents’ Convenience Center from Monday to Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

To celebrate the success of the program and raise awareness about composting, Howard County will host the first-ever Pumpkin Palooza celebration on November 18. The event, held at HCLS’ Miller branch at 9421 Frederick Road in Ellicott City, will feature games, composting demonstrations, food trucks, and more. It serves as a fun way to engage the community in composting efforts and encourage sustainable practices.

With the Harvest Heap compost program and events like Pumpkin Palooza, Howard County is taking significant steps towards reducing waste, educating residents, and promoting a greener future. By participating in these initiatives, individuals can make a positive impact on the environment and help give pumpkins new life.

(Source: [Howard County, MD](https://www.howardcountymd.gov/News/ArticleID/2671/News102421))