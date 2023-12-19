Georgia Continues to Attract New Residents Despite Changing Housing Market

New data from the Census Bureau reveals that Georgia has experienced a net gain of 74,070 residents in 2022, with a total of 327,795 people moving to the state and 253,275 leaving. While neighboring states like Florida and Alabama are expected contributors to Georgia’s population growth, there are also surprising sources such as New Jersey and Virginia.

The data indicates that Georgia is attracting a significant number of residents from California and the Midwest, with strong numbers coming from states like Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ohio. However, the most notable trend in Georgia’s migration pattern is the influx of residents from the Northeast. New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are among the top states with which Georgia has a net gain of residents.

The diverse origins of Georgia’s new residents highlight the state’s appeal to people from various regions. This population growth can be attributed to factors such as a thriving job market, affordable cost of living compared to other states, and an attractive lifestyle. Georgia’s warm climate, cultural attractions, and natural beauty also contribute to its appeal.

In terms of numbers, the top states people are moving to Georgia from include Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and Alabama. However, the list expands to encompass a wide range of states, indicating a broad interest in relocating to Georgia. The state’s net gain of residents demonstrates its ability to attract individuals and families looking for new opportunities and a high quality of life.

As Georgia continues to welcome new residents, it is crucial for the state to address the changing housing market. While Metro Atlanta, in particular, may no longer be a haven for affordable housing, it is essential to develop strategies that ensure housing remains accessible and affordable for both current and future residents.

Overall, Georgia’s ability to maintain positive net migration despite changes in its housing market signifies its ongoing appeal as a desirable location to live, work, and raise a family.