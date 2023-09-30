Getting to Know Manitoba’s Political Party Leaders Before the Election

With the October 3 provincial election in Manitoba approaching, it’s important to understand where the leaders of each political party stand on key issues. However, it’s also interesting to learn more about their personal lives and preferences. In a series of interviews conducted CBC News, leaders from five Manitoba parties shared insights into their lives outside of politics.

Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson was interviewed CBC’s Marcy Markusa. Stefanson, hoping to lead her party to victory, discussed her ambitions and plans for Manitoba. NDP Leader Wab Kinew, in his interview, emphasized the party’s commitment to improving health care and bringing people together. Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont discussed his party’s vision for a province no longer divided, along with their focus on mental health care improvements.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Janine Gibson expressed her hopes of securing her party’s first-ever seat in the Legislature, specifically in Winnipeg’s Wolseley riding. Lastly, Keystone Party Leader Kevin Friesen discussed the party’s formation and its principle of creating a smaller, less intrusive government.

These interviews shed light on the personalities behind the political positions. While the leaders addressed important issues such as health care, mental health, and division in the province, they also shared tidbits about their personal lives, including favorite shows, music preferences, and even celebrity crushes.

As Manitoba’s citizens head to the polls on October 3, these interviews give voters a deeper understanding of the leaders and their promises. It’s an opportunity to vote not only for policies but also for the individuals who will represent the province and make decisions that affect its residents.

