Indian Police Force: A New Cop Drama Series Coming Soon

Prime Video India has announced the worldwide premiere date for “Indian Police Force,” a seven-part action-packed series created Rohit Shetty. The series pays tribute to the relentless commitment of Indian police officers and will be released on January 19, 2024.

“Indian Police Force” marks Rohit Shetty’s digital directorial debut and features a star-studded cast, including Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role, along with Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo.

Rohit Shetty, who has created, co-directed, and produced the series, expressed his pride in collaborating with Prime Video for his first digital venture. He stated, “I am very proud of my cast and crew, who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice, and courage of our Indian police officers.”

The cop universe created Rohit Shetty started with the Singham franchise in 2011. The third installment, “Singham Again,” starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, is currently in production. The cop universe also includes Ranveer Singh’s “Simmba” (2018) and Akshay Kumar’s “Sooryavanshi” (2021). Akshay and Ranveer will reprise their cop roles with special appearances in “Singham Again,” while Deepika Padukone takes on the role of the first female cop, Shakti Shetty.

“Indian Police Force” will be followed the release of “Singham Again” on August 15, 2024, which coincides with Independence Day.

Source:

– Hindustan Times