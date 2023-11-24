Netflix Unveils Exciting December Lineup: Festive Favorites and New Releases to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Netflix has just announced their captivating December lineup, and it’s bound to make your holiday season even more magical. From heartwarming holiday specials to highly anticipated new releases, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the highlights this month is the return of the beloved series, “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.” Season six kicks off on December 8th, bringing back all the baking brilliance and mouthwatering creations that fans adore. And for those eagerly following the captivating story of the British monarchy, part two of “The Crown’s” sixth and final season will grace our screens on December 14th, promising to deliver an unmatched royal tea-filled drama.

Reality TV enthusiasts can also look forward to “Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar,” hitting the streaming service on December 20th. This exciting series will continue to explore the complexities of love and relationships, captivating audiences with its unique format and dramatic twists.

For those in the mood for some holiday cheer, Netflix has you covered with two festive treats. “Christmas as Usual” premieres on December 6th, offering a heartwarming story that will fill your heart with joy. And on December 7th, the highly anticipated second season of “I Hate Christmas” will be available, bringing laughter and cheer to your screens.

As always, Netflix continues to deliver captivating documentaries. This month, fans can look forward to “Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only,” as well as “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team.” These documentaries promise to provide a unique and insightful look into the lives of these remarkable individuals and teams.

Unfortunately, the end of the month also marks the departure of a few beloved rom-coms from the platform, including “Love Actually,” “Friends with Benefits,” and “Lost in Translation.” So be sure to catch these classics before they bid farewell on December 31st.

Get ready to cozy up with Netflix this December as they bring you an incredible lineup of festive favorites and new releases. Whether you’re in the mood for heartwarming stories, gripping dramas, or fascinating documentaries, Netflix has something to offer for everyone.

FAQ

1. Can you provide more information about “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays”?

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” is a spin-off series of the immensely popular baking competition, “The Great British Baking Show.” In this festive edition, former bakers return to the iconic tent to showcase their skills and create delicious treats inspired the holiday season.

2. What can we expect from “Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar”?

“Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar” follows the journey of a group of Brazilian singles who previously connected and fell in love on the unique dating show, “Love is Blind.” This series dives into their lives after the show as they face new challenges and navigate the complexities of their relationships.

3. Are there any other holiday specials coming to Netflix in December?

Yes, in addition to “Christmas as Usual” and “I Hate Christmas,” Netflix has several other holiday-themed shows and movies lined up for December. Keep an eye out for titles like “A Very Country Christmas” and “Christmas Inheritance” to get you in the festive spirit.

4. Will the documentaries “Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” and “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team” be available for a limited time?

No, these documentaries will be available on Netflix indefinitely. You can enjoy them at your leisure and dive into the fascinating worlds of these incredible comedians and athletes.

(Source: Netflix)