Chicago Area Braces for Weekend Weather System, but Snowfall Unlikely

The Chicago area is gearing up for a significant weather system this weekend, but it seems that the snowfall initially anticipated may not materialize. Instead, new model guidance indicates that the region will primarily experience rainfall. While some snow is expected to follow late Saturday and early Sunday morning, it is unlikely to result in heavy accumulations.

Saturday morning marks the arrival of the rain, which is predicted to bring occasional downpours to the area. As the day progresses, the rain is expected to become less widespread. However, there is a possibility of thunderstorm development in central and southern Illinois, which could also impact parts of the NBC 5 viewing area, including LaSalle and Kankakee counties. While it remains uncertain if and where these storms will develop, Northwest Indiana could potentially be affected as well.

Come late Saturday and into Sunday morning, the rain will switch over to snow. However, residents need not prepare for significant snowfall, as heavy accumulations are not expected. Despite the diverging predictions from earlier models, it is crucial for the Chicago area to remain vigilant and keep an eye on weather updates as the weekend approaches.