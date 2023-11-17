New Scott Pilgrim Anime Series Brings the Beloved Comic to Life

After nearly two decades since its comic book debut, Bryan Lee O’Malley’s “Scott Pilgrim” series has finally been adapted into an anime. Titled “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” the eight-episode series takes viewers on a revisitation of the iconic story of Scott Pilgrim and his subspace-traveling girlfriend, Ramona Flowers.

In this adaptation produced Japanese studio Science Saru, known for “Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken,” fans of the original series can expect a fresh take on the familiar story. Scott, a bass player in the indie band Sex Bob-omb, is captivated Ramona after she utilizes a subspace highway running through his brain to deliver packages. However, in order to be with her, Scott must conquer a significant challenge – defeating her seven evil exes.

One of the highlights of this anime adaptation is the return of the full cast from the live-action movie “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.” Michael Cera once again lends his voice to Scott Pilgrim, while Mary Elizabeth Winstead takes on the role of Ramona Flowers. Other familiar faces include Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Kieran Culkin, and Anna Kendrick, who have all gone on to achieve success in their careers since the movie’s release.

For fans who are curious about the visual differences between the anime and the live-action movie, “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” offers a unique opportunity to compare the characters. The artistic style and animation of the anime bring a fresh vibrancy and energy to the beloved cast, allowing fans to see these iconic characters in a whole new light.

With its captivating storyline, talented voice cast, and visually stunning animation, “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is a must-watch for both longtime fans of the series and newcomers alike. Get ready to embark on an exciting journey through Scott Pilgrim’s world as he fights for love and battles against evil exes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When was “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” released?

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is currently available on Netflix.

2. Is the anime faithful to the original comic series?

While “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is an adaptation, it seeks to capture the essence of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s comic series. Fans can look forward to a fresh take on the familiar story.

3. Can I watch the anime without having read the comic or watched the movie?

Yes, the anime serves as a standalone series and can be enjoyed without prior knowledge of the comic or the live-action movie adaptation. However, fans of the original series may appreciate the references and Easter eggs scattered throughout the anime.