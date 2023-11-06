What Games Could Potentially Leave Xbox Game Pass in December 2023?

While Microsoft has yet to officially confirm the lineup of games leaving Xbox Game Pass in December 2023, we can speculate based on previous patterns. It’s important to note that these predictions may not be entirely accurate, as some games might stay on the service or additional games could be added to the list.

Looking back at the games added to Game Pass in December 2022 and even December 2021, we can identify some potential candidates for departure. Here are the games that might leave Xbox Game Pass in December 2023:

ANVIL

Rubber Bandits

Stardew Valley

The Gunk

Eastward

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Seems unlikely?)

Hello Neighbor 2

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Chained Echoes

High On Life

Potion Craft

Rainbow Billy: The Curse Of The Leviathan

It’s worth noting that while there may be games leaving, some of these titles could potentially receive extensions or late deals with Microsoft to remain on Game Pass.

Keep in mind that our predictions have historically proven to be anywhere from 30% to 80% accurate. So, we might see a few surprises when December 2023 rolls around.

In the meantime, don’t forget about the exciting games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November. Look forward to Like a Dragon Gaiden and Persona 5 Tactica, among others!

FAQ

Will the games listed definitely leave Xbox Game Pass in December 2023?

No, these are just predictions based on previous patterns. Microsoft has not confirmed the official lineup of games leaving Game Pass in December 2023.

Could any of these games receive extensions and stay on Game Pass?

Yes, it’s possible for games to secure late deals with Microsoft and remain on Game Pass even after being announced to leave.

How accurate are the predictions for games leaving Game Pass?

Historically, our predictions have ranged from 30% to 80% accuracy. There may be surprises when the actual lineup is announced.

Are there any other exciting games coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Absolutely! In November, we can look forward to Like a Dragon Gaiden and Persona 5 Tactica, among others.