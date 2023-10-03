Indiana Basketball Games Now Available on Streaming Services

Indiana basketball fans will have more opportunities to watch their team play this season with the new media rights deal implemented the Big Ten. Under this agreement, several Indiana men’s basketball games will be available for streaming on various platforms.

One of the streaming services that will feature Indiana games is Peacock, which will showcase five games during the conference schedule. The most notable matchup among these five is the IU-Purdue game in Bloomington on January 16. Other games that will be streamed on Peacock include the December 5 game at Michigan, the January 9 game at Rutgers, the February 6 game at Ohio State, and the home game against Wisconsin on February 27.

To access these games on Peacock, fans can subscribe to the streaming service for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Additionally, there is a student discount available for $1.99 per month.

In addition to Peacock, some Indiana games will be available for streaming on B1G+. The Hoosiers’ regular season contest against Kennesaw State on December 29 will be featured on this platform, along with the preseason exhibition games against Indianapolis on October 29 and against Marian on November 3. A B1G+ subscription costs $9.95 per month, specifically for the Indiana school pass. Therefore, if fans want to watch the exhibition games and the Kennesaw State game, the total cost would be $19.90.

The remaining games on the Indiana basketball schedule will be divided among various television networks. Fox, FS1, BTN, and CBS will broadcast most of these matchups. CBS has three games on their schedule, including contests against Kansas, Maryland, and Michigan State. The Empire Classic games and the Auburn game will be aired on ESPN networks.

With these new streaming options, Indiana basketball fans will have increased flexibility in following their team’s journey throughout the season, ensuring that they can catch every thrilling moment of their favorite games.

