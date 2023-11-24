Get Creative with Ombré Lips: The Modern Twist on a ‘90s Trend

Ombré lips have made a strong comeback, bringing a modernized version of the iconic dark overdrawn lips from the ’90s. With a staggering 1.7 billion views on TikTok under the hashtag #ombrélips, it’s clear that this trend is having a major moment. While the effect may appear similar to the dark-lined lips of decades past, the technique and result are quite different.

In the ’90s, achieving the look involved simply outlining your lipstick with a bold, dark line. Nowadays, it’s all about creating a seamless gradient, a true work of art for your lips. And the best part? You don’t need to be a professional makeup artist to master it! According to Los Angeles-based makeup artist Ash K Holm, the possibilities are endless. Experiment with two or three colors, combining neutral browns and pinks for a natural look, or go bold with dark red and black shades for a statement lip.

If you’re seeking inspiration beyond your TikTok feed, take a glimpse at the recent runway shows. One standout example is Kim Shui’s fall 2023 show, where models sported striking ombré lips in black and red. Paired with fresh, glowing skin, these lips were impossible to ignore, in the best way possible.

Ready to embrace this trend and make it your own? It’s time to get creative with colors, gradients, and finishes. Whether you prefer a subtle or a bold look, ombré lips offer endless possibilities to express yourself through makeup. So grab your favorite lip colors and have fun experimenting!

Frequently Asked Questions