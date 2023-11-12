Netflix Explores New Terrain with Live-Action Video Game Adaptations

Netflix, the streaming giant that has ventured into successful live-action adaptations of popular franchises like One Piece and The Witcher, is gearing up for more exciting projects. This time, they are taking on two beloved video game franchises: Gears of War and BioShock. While the highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is also in the works, it’s the video game adaptations that could potentially chart Netflix’s future.

The development for the BioShock project began in August 2022, with renowned director Francis Lawrence helming the film. The screenplay is written acclaimed writers Logan and Blade Runner 2049’s Michael Green. On the other hand, Gears of War, which has been in development since November 2022, is being handled Jon Spaihts, known for his work on Dune.

A standout aspect of the Gears of War project is the involvement of Dave Bautista, former WWE wrestler-turned-actor, who has expressed keen interest in participating in Netflix’s adaptation. Bautista, who previously provided his likeness to the Microsoft shooter, is expected to bring his talent and charisma to the highly anticipated project.

In a recent interview with Collider, Scott Stuber, Netflix’s Head of Films, provided an update on the progress of both projects. Stuber expressed his enthusiasm for these adaptations and emphasized the importance of doing justice to the source material. While the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes had temporarily slowed down the development, the scripts are now in the works. Stuber revealed that they have extensive treatments for both projects, ensuring that they align with the creator’s vision and satisfy the expectations of the dedicated fan base.

Though casting has yet to begin, it is not far-fetched to expect further updates the end of the year. Once Netflix secures solid screenplays that meet the requirements of all stakeholders, production will likely shift into high gear.

Netflix’s foray into the live-action video game adaptations signifies their commitment to exploring new and exciting content. With rich worlds and compelling characters, both Gears of War and BioShock have the potential to captivate audiences on the big screen. As fans eagerly await the release of these adaptations, Netflix continues to bridge the gap between gaming and cinema, inviting viewers into immersive and thrilling experiences.

