Netflix is gearing up for the holiday season with an exciting lineup of shows and films arriving in December. While keeping in mind the core facts from the original article, we will diverge significantly to provide a fresh perspective.

This December, Netflix is serving up a delightful mix of festive originals, long-awaited sequels, and thrilling conclusions to fan-favorite series. Get ready for heartwarming comedies, intense reality competitions, and captivating dramas.

Kicking off the month on December 6th, “Christmas As Usual” takes viewers on a fish-out-of-water adventure as Jash and Thea navigate cultural clashes while celebrating their engagement in Norway. Brace yourself for a hilarious clash of traditions and holiday chaos.

Fans of the mega-hit series “Squid Game” will be on the edge of their seats as the final episode of “Squid Game: The Challenge” airs on December 6th. With the biggest cash prize in reality TV history at stake, only three contestants remain. Who will emerge victorious?

On December 14th, viewers bid farewell to “The Crown” as the show’s final season delves into the later years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. From Tony Blair’s tenure as prime minister to the budding romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton, these episodes promise to be both poignant and captivating.

Get ready for some feathered fun with “Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget” on December 15th. This long-awaited sequel takes us back to Ginger and Rocky’s world, where they face new challenges and a formidable threat to chicken-kind. Will they triumph once again?

Science fiction enthusiasts are in for a treat with Zack Snyder’s epic space opera film, “Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child Of Fire,” premiering on December 15th. Join Kora on a quest for redemption as she gathers warriors from neighboring planets to take a stand against an oppressive regime.

Music lovers won’t want to miss “Maestro” on December 20th, a new biopic based on the life of iconic musician Leonard Bernstein. Directed Bradley Cooper, this emotionally epic portrayal chronicles Bernstein’s relationship with Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein and serves as a tribute to the power of love and art.

Ricky Gervais returns with his trademark humor in “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” on Christmas Day. In this controversial comedy special, Gervais fearlessly tackles topics such as political correctness and oversensitivity, delivering a thought-provoking and hilarious performance.

For Pokémon fans, “Pokémon Concierge” arrives on December 28th. Follow Haru as she takes on her dream job as the front-of-house person at the Pokémon Resort, helping adorable Pokémon guests and embarking on exciting adventures.

Rounding off the month on December 29th, the spin-off series “Berlin” from the popular “Money Heist” franchise focuses on the enigmatic thief himself. Delve into Berlin’s glory days as an illusionist and criminal, and witness a high-stakes heist like never before.

As the holiday season approaches, Netflix has something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for festive laughter, intense competition, or captivating storytelling, the streaming giant has you covered. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the December lineup filled with excitement and entertainment.