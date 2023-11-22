How Much Are Celebrities Paid for I’m A Celebrity? The Secret Revealed

The highly anticipated return of the reality TV show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! has brought with it a lot of excitement and speculation. One burning question on everyone’s minds is how much the contestants are getting paid to participate in the show. While ITV keeps the exact figures under wraps, it is widely known that celebrities can earn substantial sums of money for their appearance.

According to industry insiders, celebrity payouts for I’m A Celebrity range anywhere from £30,000 to an astonishing £600,000. However, this year has reportedly shattered all previous records, with former MEP Nigel Farage allegedly being paid a jaw-dropping £1.5 million. This makes him the highest-paid participant in the history of the show, surpassing even Noel Edmonds, who received £600,000 in 2018.

Although the exact amounts remain undisclosed for most of this year’s lineup, we do have some figures for a select few. Grace Dent and Josie Gibson are believed to be receiving £100,000 each for their stint in the jungle. Meanwhile, popular hosts Ant and Dec are reportedly earning a staggering £3.3 million each per month for their time on the show. Their long-standing partnership with ITV secured them a lucrative £40 million contract, solidifying their status as the faces of the show.

It’s worth noting that these figures are subject to change, as negotiations and individual circumstances play a significant role in determining the final payouts. Nonetheless, it is evident that appearing on I’m A Celebrity can be a financially rewarding experience for celebrities seeking a boost to their bank accounts.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much are the I’m A Celebrity contestants paid?

The payment for I’m A Celebrity contestants varies, but it typically falls within the £30,000 to £600,000 range. The exact amount they receive is influenced various factors, such as their celebrity status and negotiation skills.

2. Who is the highest-paid contestant in I’m A Celebrity history?

Former MEP Nigel Farage has reportedly secured the title of the highest-paid I’m A Celebrity contestant ever. He is said to be receiving a massive £1.5 million for his appearance on the show, surpassing Noel Edmonds’ record-breaking £600,000 payout in 2018.

3. How much do Ant and Dec make for hosting I’m A Celebrity?

Ant and Dec, the beloved hosts of I’m A Celebrity, are rumored to earn a staggering £3.3 million each per month for their time on the show. Their longstanding partnership with ITV has secured them a lucrative £40 million contract, highlighting their immense popularity and influence.

4. Are there any other confirmed payouts for this year’s I’m A Celebrity lineup?

While the exact figures have not been disclosed for most contestants this year, it has been reported that Grace Dent and Josie Gibson will each receive £100,000 for their appearance on the show. The payment details for other participants, such as Nella Rose, Marvin Humes, Sam Thompson, Danielle Harold, Nick Prichard, Fred Sirieix, and Jamie Lynn Spears, have not yet been revealed any official sources.