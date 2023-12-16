Netflix Implements New Policy to Crack Down on Password Sharing

Netflix has taken a strong stand against password sharing in recent months, implementing a new policy that puts an end to the practice. Previously, users were able to share their passwords with friends or family members who didn’t live in the same household. However, this is no longer the case. Netflix now charges a fee for sharing a password outside of the household.

Under the new policy, the account owner will be charged an additional $8 per person for sharing their password with someone outside the household. Standard plan users can add one person, while premium plan users can add up to two. This move Netflix aims to crack down on unauthorized password sharing and ensure that each user is paying their fair share for the service.

However, if you were one of the unfortunate individuals who lost access to a shared Netflix account, there is still a solution. You can transfer your profile to a new account or another existing account to retain your recommendations, saved lists, and other settings. Netflix provides a convenient Transfer Profile feature that allows you to transfer all your important data to a different account effortlessly.

To enable the Transfer Profile feature, simply access your Netflix account settings either on the web or through the official Netflix mobile application. Once the feature is enabled, you can initiate the profile transfer process. This process transfers your recommendations, viewing history, saved games, settings, and more to a separate account. You can choose to transfer your profile to a new account or an existing one, depending on your preference.

Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing may inconvenience some users, but the introduction of the Transfer Profile feature allows for a seamless transition to a new or existing account. It ensures that users can continue enjoying their personalized recommendations and settings without losing any data.