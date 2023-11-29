Netflix Cracks Down on Password Sharing, Introduces Transfer Profile Feature

Netflix recently implemented a new policy to crack down on password sharing in the United States, putting an end to unofficial account sharing. However, the streaming giant has introduced a new feature that allows users to still share their password with someone outside their household, at an additional cost.

Under the new policy, Netflix account owners can now share their password with one person outside their household on the standard plan, while premium users can share their password with up to two people. However, this comes with a price, as the account owner will be charged an extra $8 per additional person.

For those who may have lost access to a shared Netflix account due to the crackdown, there is still a way to preserve your profile and settings. Netflix has introduced a Transfer Profile feature that enables users to transfer their existing profile to a new account or another existing account. This feature ensures that your recommendations, saved lists, and other settings are not lost.

To enable the Transfer Profile feature, users can navigate to the Netflix website or use the official mobile application. Once enabled, users can log in to their original Netflix account and access the Transfer Profile page in the settings. From there, users can choose to transfer their profile to a new account or an existing one, following the prompts provided.

The Transfer Profile feature will be available for two years after being activated. It allows users to transfer their recommendations, viewing history, saved games, settings, and My List to a separate account while creating a backup of their profile on the original account.

By introducing this feature, Netflix aims to strike a balance between cracking down on password sharing and providing flexibility for users to share their account with trusted individuals outside their household.

