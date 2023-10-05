Protect Your Privacy with Lock: A New WhatsApp Feature

WhatsApp has long been known for its commitment to user privacy, and they continue to improve their messaging application with new features. One such feature is Lock, which allows users to protect selected chats from prying eyes.

With Lock, these chats will be moved to a separate section called ‘Locked Chats,’ and notifications for these chats will be hidden. This provides an extra layer of security and privacy for users who have conversations they want to keep private.

To lock a chat on WhatsApp, simply follow these steps:

1. Open the chat you want to hide and enter it.

2. Tap on the name or photo of the contact to access their information.

3. Look for the option ‘Lock Chats’ and select it.

4. Choose the protection method you prefer, such as biometric authentication, facial recognition, or a personal code.

Once locked, the chat will be stored in its own folder and can only be accessed using the security method you chose. If you can’t find the locked chats within WhatsApp, simply swipe down the chat screen until you see the section labeled ‘Locked Chats.’

WhatsApp has also announced that they will be introducing more features and improvements related to Lock in the coming months. These include the ability to lock chats on linked devices and the option to create a custom password for your chats, separate from your phone’s password.

If you don’t see the Lock feature on your WhatsApp, make sure you have the latest version of the app installed. You can check for updates on the Play Store or the App Store.

Protecting your privacy is essential, and WhatsApp’s Lock feature gives users greater control over who has access to their conversations. Keep your chats secure and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing your private conversations are protected.

