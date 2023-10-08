WhatsApp-Based Metro Ticketing System Now Available in English and Hindi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a WhatsApp-based ticketing system in both English and Hindi for all 12 metro lines and 288 metro stations in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. Developed in collaboration with Meta and its licensed partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd, this system aims to provide commuters with a simple and convenient way to purchase metro tickets.

To book a ticket, users can send a message saying “Hi” to +91 9650855800 or scan the provided QR code at any metro station. The chatbot will guide them through the process, allowing them to select their language preference, choose “Buy Ticket,” enter their source and destination stations, specify the number of tickets needed, review trip information, and make payment. Once the payment is complete, users will receive a QR-based ticket on WhatsApp.

Some important points to keep in mind while booking include the fact that a maximum of six QR tickets can be generated in a single transaction, and ticket sales are available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all metro lines except for the Airport Line, which operates from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. Additionally, it is not possible to cancel a ticket through WhatsApp Ticketing. Credit/debit card purchases may incur a convenience fee, while UPI-based transactions are exempt from this charge. Passengers must exit the metro station within 65 minutes of entering.

To use the QR-based ticket, passengers can simply scan the QR code at the entry gate of the metro station. This system provides a convenient and contactless way to access metro services, making commuting easier and more efficient.

Source: DMRC, Meta, Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd