How to Unmute Instagram Accounts and Notes

Do you find yourself overwhelmed the constant stream of updates from certain Instagram accounts? Maybe you muted them because their Notes were clogging up your feed, but now you want to give them another chance. Unmuting accounts and turning off Notes is a straightforward process that can be done with just a few taps or clicks.

If you know the name of the profile you want to unmute, simply tap on the magnifying glass icon at the bottom of the screen to open the Search function. Type in the account name and select it from the results. Once you’re on their profile page, tap on “Following,” then choose “Mute” from the menu and turn off the toggle for Notes.

Another way to unmute an account is tapping on the user profile icon at the bottom of the screen and selecting your following count. Scroll through the list until you find the account you want to unmute, tap on the three dots next to their name, and select “Mute” from the pop-up menu. From there, you can turn off the toggle for Notes.

If you can’t remember the name of the muted account, you can go to your Profile page and tap on the Menu button in the top-right corner. Select “Settings and privacy” and then choose “Muted accounts” from the menu. You’ll see a list of muted accounts, and you can tap on the “Unmute” button next to each account you want to unmute. Don’t forget to turn off the Notes toggle as well.

If you prefer to use a browser, you can navigate to the muted account’s profile page and select the “Following” drop-down menu. Click on “Mute” and then turn off the toggle for Notes.

Remember, you have the same options for muting or unmuting Stories and Posts from individual accounts. So if you’re looking to declutter your Instagram experience, don’t hesitate to take advantage of these features.