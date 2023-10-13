How to Create a ‘That Girl’ Bedroom Sanctuary

In recent years, the image of “That Girl” has evolved. Previously characterized intense discipline and strict diets, today’s version of “That Girl” focuses on joy, embracing girlhood, and finding balance in life. This article explores how you can extend this lifestyle into your bedroom to create a sanctuary for yourself.

Considering that Australians sleep an average of 56 hours per week, it is clear that the bedroom is a space where we spend a significant amount of time. To make your room a sanctuary, start curating furniture that reflects your personal style and brings you joy. Australian homewares brand SARAH ELLISON offers the Lull Bedroom Edit, featuring chic bedsides and bed frames that can transform your space and make you feel like you have your life together.

Investing in quality furniture is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it is also more sustainable. Choosing furniture that will last for years reduces waste and contributes to a smaller environmental footprint. This aligns with the “That Girl” mentality of being conscious of our impact on the environment.

Another way to create a sanctuary in your bedroom is implementing a “closing shift” routine. Similar to how retail or hospitality workers clean up at the end of their shifts, taking the time to tidy up your space before bed can have a positive impact on your mental well-being. It clears your mind and allows you to wake up with a sense of clarity. While this routine may require some discipline, the benefits are worth it. However, it is important to remember that balance is key, and it’s okay if you can’t achieve this routine every night.

Lastly, make your space a sanctuary decluttering regularly and keeping it as light as possible. By letting go of unnecessary items and organizing your belongings, you create a space that promotes a sense of calm and peace. Additionally, find a favorite candle and actually enjoy its scent. Embrace the little pleasures in life.

Creating a bedroom sanctuary can have a significant impact on your mental health and help you embody the spirit of “That Girl” in your everyday life. It provides a space for relaxation, self-care, and personal expression. Consider exploring the Lull Bedroom Edit SARAH ELLISON for more inspiration on designing your ideal sanctuary.

Source: PEDESTRIAN.TV – SARAH ELLISON Lull Bedroom Edit