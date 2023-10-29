Exploring the Trend: The Rise of .5 Selfies among Gen Zers

In the era of social media, capturing the perfect selfie has been a longstanding tradition, but a new trend has taken the online world storm. Enter the .5 selfie, a wide-angled photo beloved members of Generation Z. Unlike traditional selfies, these photos are meant to be fun and often come out distorted. Gen Z users are embracing this trend as a way to alleviate the pressure associated with posting on social media platforms.

The .5 selfie, also called a “point five” its enthusiasts, gained prominence after Apple introduced its Ultra Wide camera lens to the iPhone 11 lineup. This style of photography resonates particularly well with Generation Z, the cohort born after 1997, characterized their familiarity with technology and their inclination towards authenticity in the online realm.

Unlike the carefully curated and filtered photos seen on Instagram feeds, the .5 selfie embodies a more effortless and casual aesthetic. It is a spontaneous capture, meant to encapsulate the essence of a moment in real-time. Gen Zers see these selfies as a form of record-keeping, capturing their everyday life, outfits, events, and moments with loved ones. It has become a popular practice to include .5 selfies in Instagram “photo dumps,” where users share a collection of random, nonchronological photos on their main feed.

The allure of the .5 selfie lies in its ability to showcase individuality and personality. It creates a sense of relatability and attainability that appeals to both creators and consumers of content. By embracing a more casual and unpolished aesthetic, influencers like Emma Chamberlain have amassed massive online followings. In fact, some creators have even launched their careers solely based on their mastery of the .5 lens.

Curious about trying a .5 selfie yourself? Here’s how you can join the trend. Simply open your iPhone camera app and switch to the Ultra Wide lens. Position your phone above your head, pointing it towards the scene rather than yourself. With your arm fully extended, press the volume button to capture the shot. Remember to be mindful of the angle to achieve the desired effect.

The .5 selfie phenomenon showcases the dynamic nature of self-expression on social media. As technology continues to evolve and Generation Z shapes the digital landscape, it’s exciting to see how this creative trend will further develop and influence our online interactions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a .5 selfie?

A: A .5 selfie is a wide-angled photo taken using the Ultra Wide camera lens on an iPhone. It is beloved members of Generation Z.

Q: Why are .5 selfies popular among Gen Zers?

A: .5 selfies are popular because they provide a fun and spontaneous alternative to traditional, curated selfies. They also alleviate the pressure associated with posting on social media.

Q: How do I take a .5 selfie?

A: To take a .5 selfie, open your iPhone camera app, switch to the Ultra Wide lens, hold your phone above your head, and press the volume button to capture the shot.

Q: Is the .5 selfie trend limited to Generation Z?

A: While the trend originated among Generation Z, anyone can embrace and participate in the .5 selfie trend.

Q: Are .5 selfies meant to be distorted?

A: Yes, .5 selfies often come out distorted due to the wide-angle lens, but this distortion adds to their unique and playful appeal.