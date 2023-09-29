How to Stream the Saw Films: A Complete Guide

If you’re a fan of the Saw franchise and want to catch up on all the gore-filled horror, you don’t have to spend a fortune. With the release of Saw X right around the corner, now is the perfect time to revisit the twisted world of Jigsaw.

The Saw series, created Australian filmmakers James Wan and Leigh Whannell, follows the sadistic serial killer John “Jigsaw” Kramer. Instead of directly killing his victims, Jigsaw puts them in elaborate torture traps, challenging them to prove their will to live. Throughout the series, Jigsaw inspires numerous copycats, and the franchise is known for its use of flashbacks to explore the motives of the characters.

The first nine films in the franchise can be streamed on various platforms. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can watch seven of the films on Prime Video at no additional charge. If you don’t have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a Prime Video subscription for $8.99 per month.

Peacock subscribers can also access the first seven films in the franchise. A Peacock Premium subscription costs $5.99 per month, or you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for an ad-free experience.

Another option for streaming the Saw films is Starz. With a Starz subscription, you can watch several of the films, including Saw 3D: The Final Chapter. Starz is currently offering a special monthly price of $3 for the first three months.

If you prefer live TV streaming services, both DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo offer the Saw films on-demand. DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-day free trial, while Fubo has a one-week free trial.

For the latest Saw film, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, you can find it on Hulu. Hulu offers a generous one-month free trial, and subscriptions start at $7.99 per month.

So whether you’re a die-hard fan of the Saw franchise or just looking for some Halloween scares, there are plenty of options to stream these twisted films without breaking the bank.

