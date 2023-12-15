Consumers Eligible for Compensation after Credit Karma’s Deceptive Practices

After an investigation the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), consumers who were misled pre-approved credit card offers from Credit Karma can now file claims to receive a portion of a $3 million settlement. The FTC’s enforcement action in 2022 revealed that Credit Karma had falsely informed consumers that they were “pre-approved” for a credit card or had a high likelihood of approval, when in reality, many did not meet the qualifications.

As a result of these deceptive practices, consumers who applied incurred hard inquiries on their credit reports, which negatively impacted their credit scores. The FTC has initiated a claims process for approximately 500,000 affected individuals who may be eligible for compensation.

Most of the affected consumers, totaling 497,425 individuals, will receive an email containing instructions on how to file a claim. Those who do not have an email address on file, approximately 4,000 people, will receive a notice mail. To file a claim, individuals can visit the FTC’s website at ftc.gov/CreditKarma. For any inquiries or assistance, they can reach out to [email protected] or call (866) 848-0871.

Credit Karma has stated that it disagrees with the allegations made the FTC but has chosen to reach a settlement in order to put the matter behind them. The organization emphasizes that it is not a lender and does not make lending decisions. Instead, Credit Karma aims to assist its more than 130 million members in understanding their finances, including their likelihood of approval for various financial products.

The deadline to file a claim is March 4, 2024. Consumers who have been affected Credit Karma’s deceptive practices are encouraged to file a claim to seek compensation for any damages incurred.