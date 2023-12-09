New Snapchat Update Allows Users to Customize Chat Screen

Summary: In a recent update, Snapchat has introduced a new feature that allows users to personalize their Chat screen. However, this feature is only available to Snapchat+ subscribers who are willing to pay a monthly subscription fee.

Snapchat has always been known for its unique features and self-expression options, and now they have taken it a step further introducing customization options for the Chat screen. This new update allows users to have more control over their Snapchat experience.

Now, Snapchat+ subscribers have the ability to remove or unpin the AI chatbot, known as My AI, from their Chat screen. This will allow users to have a cleaner and more customized interface, tailored to their preferences.

To remove My AI from the Chat screen, users need to follow a few simple steps. Firstly, swipe right from the camera screen to open your chats. Then, press and hold My AI and tap on Chat Settings. Finally, tap on “Clear from Chat feed” to remove the chatbot completely.

On the other hand, if users prefer to keep the chatbot but just unpin it, they can do so going to their Snapchat profile. Here, they need to tap on the Snapchat+ banner at the top of the screen and turn the toggle next to My AI to “Unpinned.”

It’s important to note that these customization options are only available to Snapchat+ subscribers. This means that users will need to pay a monthly subscription fee of $3.99 to access this feature. Additionally, if the subscription is cancelled at any time, My AI will reappear on the Chat screen.

Customizing the Chat screen adds a personal touch to the Snapchat experience, allowing users to have more control over their interactions and interface. Whether users choose to remove or unpin My AI, this new update empowers them to tailor Snapchat to their preferences.