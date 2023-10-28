How to Record WhatsApp Calls on Android and iOS: Tips and Tricks

WhatsApp, known for its convenient instant messaging and communication features, is a widely-used application owned Meta. It allows users to exchange various forms of media such as text, documents, images, voice messages, and even make voice and video calls. However, one limitation of WhatsApp is that it does not have a built-in feature to record voice or video calls. But fear not, as we have compiled some alternative methods for you to record your WhatsApp calls on both Android and iOS devices.

Recording WhatsApp Voice Calls on Android

For Android users, recording WhatsApp voice calls is a straightforward process. You can use an application called Call Recorder: Cube ACR. Follow these simple steps:

1. Go to the Google Play Store and search for “Cube ACR” app.

2. Install the app on your Android device.

3. Open the app and complete the setup.

4. Tap on the menu icon (three-line icon) at the top of the app.

5. From the menu options, select “Recording.”

6. Make a WhatsApp voice call, and the app will automatically record and save the call on your device.

Please note that this method is applicable only for Android devices.

Recording WhatsApp Voice Calls on iOS

Currently, there is no dedicated app available on iOS devices to record WhatsApp voice calls. However, if you have a Mac computer, you can still record your WhatsApp voice calls. Here’s how:

1. Connect your iPhone to your Mac using a cable.

2. Trust the computer on your iPhone if prompted.

3. Open the QuickTime app on your Mac and go to the File menu.

4. Choose “New Audio Recording.”

5. Select your iPhone as the recording source.

6. Click the record button.

7. Initiate a WhatsApp call on your iPhone and dial the contact you want to record.

8. End the call and recording, then save the recording on your Mac.

Recording WhatsApp Video Calls on Android and iOS

Recording WhatsApp video calls requires a different approach depending on your device.

For Android phones without a built-in screen recording feature:

1. Download and install a screen recording app from the Google Play Store.

2. Open the app, adjust the settings, and start recording before initiating a WhatsApp video call.

3. Stop the recording when you are done, and it will be saved on your device.

For Android phones running on older versions or lacking a built-in recorder:

1. Access the Google Play Store on your phone.

2. Search for and install a third-party screen recording app such as XRecorder.

3. Grant the app the necessary permissions and set the desired recording settings.

4. Tap the record button to start recording before making a video call on WhatsApp.

For iPhone users with iOS 11 or above:

1. Access the Control Centre on your iPhone swiping down from the top of the screen.

2. Locate the Screen Recording option and add it to the active controls if needed.

3. Tap on the Screen Recording icon to initiate the recording, making sure the microphone is enabled for capturing audio.

4. Open WhatsApp and make a video call. The recording will automatically be saved on your device when you stop it.

Now you have different methods at your disposal to record WhatsApp calls on both Android and iOS devices. Enjoy the convenience of capturing important conversations and memories with ease!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I record WhatsApp calls on my Android device?

– Yes, you can use the Call Recorder: Cube ACR app to record WhatsApp voice calls on your Android device.

2. Is there a way to record WhatsApp calls on iOS devices?

– Unfortunately, there is currently no dedicated app for iOS devices. However, if you have a Mac computer, you can record WhatsApp voice calls using QuickTime.

3. How can I record WhatsApp video calls on Android?

– If your Android phone has a built-in screen recording feature, you can use it to record WhatsApp video calls. Otherwise, you can download a third-party screen recording app from the Google Play Store.

4. Can I record WhatsApp video calls on my iPhone?

– Yes, iOS devices running on iOS 11 or above have a built-in screen recording feature that allows you to record WhatsApp video calls.