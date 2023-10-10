The Long Beach Ethics Commission Seeks Public Input on Lobbying Ordinance

The Long Beach Ethics Commission is seeking public input to inform amendments to the city’s lobbying ordinance. The ordinance, which has been in effect since 2010, requires business, expenditure, and contract lobbyists to register their activities with the City Clerk’s office.

The Ethics Commission released proposed changes to the ordinance last year, aiming to redefine what Long Beach considers lobbying. Under the proposed changes, nonprofits, neighborhood associations, and business improvement districts, which have been exempt from the ordinance, would need to register as lobbyists with the city clerk. However, various nonprofit groups and organizations have opposed these changes, arguing that they would burden smaller organizations with fewer resources. They also contend that some nonprofits are already subject to strict state and federal regulations and reporting requirements, as well as budget limitations on lobbying activities.

In response to the pushback in March, the commission has been working to gather additional public input on the proposed changes. The commission has provided an online survey for residents and key stakeholders to share their feedback on which types of government communications should be publicly disclosed. The deadline to participate in the survey is Thursday, Oct. 19.

The feedback collected from the survey will be used the Ethics Commission to make its final recommendations on the lobbying ordinance during a special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Source: The Long Beach Ethics Commission seeks public input on changes to city’s lobbying ordinance.