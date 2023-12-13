How to Create Creepy AI-Generated Pictures on TikTok

TikTok is once again taking the internet storm with its latest filter trend. This time, it’s the AI photo expander filter that has everyone’s attention. While many TikTok filters have become viral sensations in the past, this one is particularly unique and creepy.

The filter utilizes AI technology to zoom out and extend regular photos, creating an eerie effect adding fake backgrounds or extra people. If you’ve been procrastinating on TikTok recently, chances are you’ve come across this filter on your For You page.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get the AI image expand filter on TikTok:

1. Open the TikTok app on your phone.

2. Go to the search bar and type in “AI expanded images.”

3. Select the option that says “CapCut Try AI Expand template” at the top.

4. Download and open the CapCut app if you don’t already have it installed.

5. In CapCut, choose “Use template” and select up to six photos from your camera roll.

6. Preview your pictures to see the creepy AI-generated extensions.

7. Once you’re satisfied with the result, export the video to TikTok and post it.

If you’re having trouble finding the filter through the search bar, there’s a workaround. Simply search for “AI expanded images” as usual and click on another video that uses the filter. From there, you can access and apply the filter to your own photos.

The viral nature of this TikTok trend proves once again the platform’s ability to captivate users with its innovative filters and effects. So if you’re looking to add a spooky touch to your pictures, give the AI photo expander filter a try and join the trend.

Image Source: TikTok.