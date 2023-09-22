Hindustan Times Launches WhatsApp Channel for News Updates

Hindustan Times has recently launched its new WhatsApp channel, offering users the latest news, stories, and daily Editor’s picks at their fingertips. With the aim of providing a convenient and efficient way to stay informed, the HT WhatsApp channel aims to be a one-stop destination for news that matters.

With an abundance of news apps and websites available, sifting through endless sources can be time-consuming and overwhelming. The HT WhatsApp channel aims to alleviate this issue delivering accurate, unbiased news directly to users’ WhatsApp chats. The team of experienced journalists at Hindustan Times is dedicated to bringing local stories and global events to the forefront, ensuring that users stay informed on the latest happenings.

One of the highlights of the HT WhatsApp channel is the daily Editor’s picks. Handpicked for readers, these top stories ensure that users stay ahead of the curve and engage with the most relevant news. Additionally, breaking news alerts are delivered instantly, eliminating the need to wait for updates.

Another advantage of the HT WhatsApp channel is the ability to share news with friends and family. Users are encouraged to spread the word and invite their loved ones to join the channel. By doing so, they can share important news and daily Editor’s picks with their social circle.

Joining the HT WhatsApp channel is simple and free. Users only need to click on the provided link and follow a few easy steps to start receiving updates. With this new initiative, Hindustan Times aims to deliver news directly to users’ digital doorsteps, ensuring that they stay connected and informed.

Hindustan Times is a reputable English-language newspaper in India known for its comprehensive and credible news coverage. With a history spanning over a century, the publication remains committed to providing accurate and insightful news to its readers, both in print and digitally.

