The TikTok Trend That Tells You How Close You Are to Death

TikTok is no stranger to viral trends and filters, and the latest one that has taken over the platform is the AI stairway to heaven. This trend uses an AI filter to determine how close you are to death based on a picture of your surroundings. It’s a morbid twist fitting for Halloween.

To participate in the trend, users simply need to search for “stairway to heaven” in the TikTok search bar and select the filter called “A Wink From Heaven.” This will transform a picture of your room into a heavenly-looking staircase. The length of the staircase indicates how long you have to live.

Some fortunate individuals have been greeted with long and winding staircases, symbolizing a long life ahead. On the other hand, some have received pictures of doors or downward stairs, which may suggest a shorter lifespan. It’s advised not to engage in any potentially dangerous activities if you receive a door image.

The filter can be accessed directly on TikTok, eliminating the need for additional apps. After selecting the filter, users can take a picture of their chosen room and listen to heavenly music while they wait for the results. It’s a fun and lighthearted way to contemplate mortality.

As with any TikTok trend, users have taken to their creative abilities to share their results. Some have shared their pictures and expressed their shock or relief at the length of their staircase. It has become a popular topic of discussion and entertainment across the platform.

While the AI stairway to heaven trend may not provide accurate predictions of one’s lifespan, it’s a unique way for users to engage with the platform and join in on the latest viral trend. So, if you’re curious about how close you are to death, give it a try and see what awaits you at the top of the staircase.

